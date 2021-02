Share Now









Feb. 4, 2021

The Trump administration was often criticized for detention centers, but the Biden administration is currently opening one for children again.

NEW: The Biden admin is reopening an overflow facility in Texas for unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the US-Mexico border. It comes amid an increase in apprehensions + reduced capacity limits at other facilities due to Covid-19. https://t.co/MYRvIr9gm6 — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) February 2, 2021

We went from "Omgz children in cages!" to "Well, Biden can't just leave them on the street can he?" in record time. Absolutely amazing. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 3, 2021

Former CBP Director Mark Morgan reacted to the announcement on Fox News.

Share Now

















SHARE THIS NOW: Share

Email

Print



Tumblr

LinkedIn



Twitter

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...