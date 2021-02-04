BREAKING: CNN President Jeff Zucker says he will step down

Share Now









Feb. 4, 2021

Jeff Zucker, the president of CNN, will step down once his contract expires at the end of 2021, the New York Times reports.

“I’m going to stay and finish my current contract, which, as I said, will keep me here until the end of this year. At that point, I do expect to move on,” Zucker said during a morning call with CNN staff members on Thursday.

His decision ends months of speculation over his impending departure but raises questions about the future of CNN.

Mr. Zucker is leaving on top of a ratings game that was his career-long obsession, but his departure comes amid questions of how CNN’s parent company, AT&T, will steer the cable news channel at a time when Americans increasingly don’t want to pay for cable and streaming services are still unprofitable.

