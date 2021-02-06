Will Kyle Rittenhouse go back to jail?

Share Now









Feb. 6, 2021

MADISON, Wis. — A judge will hold a hearing next week on whether to arrest or increase bail for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of opening fire during a riot in Wisconsin after he allegedly failed to update his address with the court.

Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday scheduled the hearing for Thursday afternoon for Kyle Rittenhouse, who’s accused of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha in August.

Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse moved out of the Antioch, Illinois, apartment he shared with his mother after he posted a $2 million cash bond in November and hasn’t given the court his new address. They filed a motion this week asking the judge to issue an arrest warrant for Rittenhouse and increase his bond by $200,000.

But Rittenhouse’s attorneys have countered, saying the teen has been receiving threats and moved into an “undisclosed safe house” after he got out of jail. In court filings, Rittenhouse offered to reveal the address if prosecutors would keep it secret, but Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger refused, saying the address is public record.

Earlier this week, Rittenhouse fired John Pierce, the outspoken Los Angeles attorney. Pierce confirmed he and Rittenhouse had parted ways, tweeting that he had fought with “every fiber” of his being for Rittenhouse.

On Thursday, seasoned litigator Robert Barnes announced he joined Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal team. Barnes is no stranger to controversy or the public eye.

Happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team. Kid's innocent, and everybody knows it. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) February 5, 2021

