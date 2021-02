Share Now









Feb. 8, 2021

In an interview with Brett Baier on Special Report, Dr. Fauci moved the goalposts on masks yet again.

Fauci said the masks can come off when the virus “is not a threat at all.” Fauci told Baier that if everything goes perfectly, the country might be able to “pull back” on some of the health mandates this coming fall.

But Fauci said in the meantime, “People are going to have to wear masks.”

Dr. Fauci moving those goalposts again:



Masks can come off when the virus "is not a threat at all."



Timeframe is now late fall IF everything goes perfectly.



Or, we could just say to hell with what these "experts" think. When are they ever right? pic.twitter.com/ODt9aMEfug — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) February 8, 2021

