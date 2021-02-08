REPORT: Georgia Secretary of State’s office opens investigation into Trump

Share Now









Feb. 8, 2021

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has opened an investigation on former U.S. President Donald, over allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, Reuters reports.

The investigation is in response to Trump’s January 2nd phone call in which he pressed Raffensperger to ‘find’ votes.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump said in the phone call leaked by The Washington Post.

“The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives,” Communications Manager for Voter Education Walter Jones told Reuters. Adding, the investigation is “fact finding and administrative.”

“Any further legal efforts will be left to the attorney general,” Jones said.

