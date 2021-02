Share Now









Feb. 8, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden got booed during their video appearance at the Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

In a pre-recorded video message, the Bidens spoke about social-distancing and the lives that have been lost during the pandemic, followed by a moment of silence.

While the video played on big screens just before kick-off, the crowed booed the Bidens.

