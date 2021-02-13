Dr. Navarro walks you through the plethora of voter fraud

Share Now









Feb. 13, 2021

Economist, author and former assistant to President Trump, Dr. Peter Navarro joined Steve Bannon’s War Room to discus the plethora of methods Democrats used to cheat and steal the election from President Trump.

Dr. Navarro showed the receipts of ghost voters, over votes, and even “people who were voting from the ski slopes of Aspen when they were supposed to be indefinitely confined” in Wisconsin.

Dr. Navarro is the author of the Navarro Report, a seminal work that argues Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Watch Dr. Navarro’s presentation with Steve Bannon here.

