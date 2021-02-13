FLASH: President Trump Acquitted of Impeachment Charge

Share Now
4.4K 1.6K
- 6KShares
Feb. 13, 2021
The second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump fizzled to a predictable close on Saturday as senators voted largely along party lines to acquit the U.S. president of the charge against him, ending a historic chapter in American political history.
Trump was acquitted on the charge—”incitement of insurrection”—by a vote of 57-43, failing to achieve the necessary threshold of 67 votes.
Democrats alleged during a five-day-long trial that Trump incited the capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Seven GOP senators, Burr, Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse and Toomey joined Democrats in voting “guilty.”.
Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!