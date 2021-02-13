Trump attorney van der Veen’s home vandalized

Share Now









Feb. 13, 2021

EXTON, Pa. — The suburban Philadelphia home of one of the attorneys defending former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial has been vandalized with graffiti, the AP reports.

Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department in Chester County said the graffiti were reported around 8 p.m. Friday at the home of attorney Michael van der Veen.

The Philadelphia Inquirer posted a photo showing the word “Traitor” in red paint at the entrance of the driveway and an arrow pointing to the home.

The Chester County home of Michael van der Veen, one of Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, has been vandalized with the word “traitor” spray-painted at the edge of his driveway. https://t.co/xJczZZzN7C — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) February 13, 2021

On Saturday, the second impeachment trial of President Trump fizzled to a predictable close on Saturday as senators voted largely along party lines to acquit the U.S. president of the charge against him, ending a historic chapter in American political history.

Trump was acquitted on the charge—”incitement of insurrection”—by a vote of 57-43, failing to achieve the necessary threshold of 67 votes.

