Trump Makes Clear He’s Not Going Away

Trump said he will soon “emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

Feb. 13, 2021

Following his acquittal on Saturday, former President Trump statement making it clear he’s not going away.

The Senate voted to acquit Trump on the charge—”incitement of insurrection”—by a vote of 57-43. The article of impeachment failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds threshold of 67 votes. Democrats alleged during a five-day-long trial that Trump incited the capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Seven GOP senators, Burr, Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse and Toomey joined Democrats in voting “guilty.”

In a statement following his acquittal, Trump praised his lawyers and thanked the senators who voted to acquit him.

Trump denounced the impeachment and said, “It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance.”

President Trump also thanked his millions of supporters and made clear he’s not going anywhere.

Trump said, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you.” Trump continued, saying that he will soon “emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

Read President Trump’s full statement below.

