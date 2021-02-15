Bannon: Trump may run for Congress and lead impeachment against Biden

Share Now













Feb. 15, 2021

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon told a group of Boston Republicans that former President Trump’s political career is far from over.

Bannon predicted that Trump will come roaring back in 2024, floating the idea that Trump may be elected to congress first and launch impeachment proceedings against Biden, the Boston Herald reports.

“Going forward, we can transform the Republican Party into more of a MAGA movement … just immerse the (Make America Great Again) movement with the Republican Party, and we’re going to have massive victories in the future,” Bannon said in a Lincoln Day Breakfast speech.

During his talk, Bannon said Trump could become speaker of the House in 2022 and impeach President Biden.

“We totally get rid of Nancy Pelosi, and the first act of President Trump as speaker will be to impeach Joe Biden for his illegitimate activities of stealing the presidency,” Bannon said, leading to applause and hollers from the Boston Republicans.

