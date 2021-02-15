BREAKING: Parler announces they are back online today

Share Now













Feb. 15, 2021

Parler, the free speech platform, announced on Monday it is resuming operations under new leadership and with new computer servers.

Parler’s new CEO, Mark Meckler, said it has moved to a new server farm, and the 20 million users on the platform when Amazon Web Services shut off the social media platform on Jan. 11 can begin using their old app and logins Monday.

New users should be able to sign up for the service within a week or so, Meckler said.

