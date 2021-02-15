CUOMO: ‘I accept responsibility’ for letting people think I did something wrong

Share Now













FEB. 15, 2021

“The truth is everybody did the best they could,” Said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday. “The truth is it was the middle of a terrible pandemic. The truth is, COVID attacks older people. The truth is, with all we know, people still die.”

Cuomo was responding to a wave of reports over the past few days that his administration had withheld critical information about the scope of devastation brought by COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes. On Thursday, The New Post reported Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear that the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors.

On Monday, Cuomo did not deny that information was withheld, saying, “There was a delay.” But he sought to spin the matter by alleging the lack of communication as a simple mistake, not an intentional deception.

Cuomo said withholding critical information led to speculation and conspiracies.

“The void we created by not providing information was filled with fear and cynicism,” he contended. “Nature abhors a vacuum. Politics does too. If you don’t provide information, something else will.”

He continued, “I take responsibility for creating the void.”

When asked if he felt the need to personally apologize for any element of his handling of the situation, Cuomo said his team “should have prioritized providing more information.” Cuomo said he takes responsibility for not “knocking down” what he called “disinformation.”

Cuomo on whether he’ll apologize for the mass death in N.Y. nursing homes: "I accept responsibility" for letting people wrongly think I did anything wrong pic.twitter.com/YOMqnmjtRr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2021

