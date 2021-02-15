Lincoln Project implodes, fundraising page shutdown as allegations mount

Share Now













Feb. 15, 2021

The Lincoln Project’s fundraising page has been shut down, following a wave of sexual abuse scandals which continue to engulf the embattled organization.

The donation page on the Lincoln Project website has shown “inactive” since Saturday after a number of its founders resigned amid reports of sexual misconduct and misappropriation of funds, the New York Post reports.

Update: The donation page is still down https://t.co/iHjCOH7QBi — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 15, 2021

The Never-Trump PAC consisted of a group of Republican operatives working to unseat former President Donald Trump.

But the group crashed and burned last month after multiple young men went public with allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver, which other members of the group ignored.

Last week, two former Lincoln Project interns also came forward with vivd text messages from Weaver who has since resigned from the organization.

The group raised more than $90 million, but more than half of that was spent on consulting companies owned by the group’s founders.

According to the Associated Press, Lincoln Project leaders were informed in writing and phone calls of at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against Weaver as early as last June. But despite the early warning, the group took no action against Weaver and pressed forward with its rampage against President Trump.

