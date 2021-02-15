Ron DeSantis tells Tucker Carlson: ‘I doubt you see very many Florida licenses plates’ in New York

Share Now













Feb. 15, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) joined Fox’s Tucker Carlson to discuss his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the interview, DeSantis said Florida is open for business and has much lower per capita COVID numbers than most states. DeSantis said the facts on the ground don’t lie. “When I go around Florida, I will see New York license plates here. I doubt you see very many Florida license plates making their way to New York right now,” the governor said.

Watch DeSantis’s interview here.

Florida @GovRonDeSantis on Tucker:



"When I go around Florida, I will see New York license plates here. I doubt you see very many Florida license plates making their way to New York right now." pic.twitter.com/3KiBsT2opD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2021

