BREAKING: Charges dismissed against white woman who called police on a black man

Amy Cooper was quickly labeled a racist by social justice warriors and was later fired from her job.

Feb. 16, 2021

Charges have been dismissed against a woman charged for calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park.

Amy Cooper was walking her dog in May of 2020 while Christian Cooper (no relation) was bird-watching in a wooded area of Central Park. A dispute arose between the two because Amy Cooper’s dog was not leashed. Christian Cooper recorded video of part of their encounter and posted it on Facebook, where it went viral.

In the video, Christian Cooper is largely silent while Amy Cooper frantically tells police he is threatening her and her dog. “I’m taking a picture and calling the cops,” Amy Cooper is heard saying in the video. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

Following the public backlash, the Manhattan District Attorney announced his office was filing two misdemeanor counts against Amy Cooper, alleging she falsely reported information to police. This was despite the fact that reports indicated that the alleged victim, Christian Cooper, was largely uncooperative with police. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop the DA from appealing to the woke mob. “Our Office will pursue a resolution of this case which holds Ms. Cooper accountable while healing our community, restoring justice, and deterring others from perpetuating this racist practice,” the DA wrote in a statement.

Today, attorney Robert Barnes, who represented Amy Cooper, announced that the Manhattan DA has dropped all charges against her. Barnes warned in a tweet that others may who defamed Cooper may face litigation.

After a thorough & honest inquiry, the New York DA's office dismissed all charges today against #AmyCooper. We thank them for their integrity & concur w/ the outcome. Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation & they may yet face legal consequences. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) February 16, 2021

I represent Amy Cooper. She will be found not guilty of this misdemeanor charge. More to be said later. https://t.co/iSRmiXJm1B — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) July 6, 2020

