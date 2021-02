Share Now













Feb. 16, 2021

Fox host Larry Kudlow, former Trump appointed Director of the National Economic Council, was caught on a hot mic today cursing about Kamala Harris’s vaccine distribution claims.

Just before Fox cut to a commercial break, Kudlow could be heard saying, “Bulls**t…unbelievable falsehoods!”

Watch the video until the very end.

Oops! Fox host Larry Kudlow was caught on a hot mic today cursing about Kamala Harris’ vaccine distribution claims: “Bulls**t… unbelievable falsehoods!” pic.twitter.com/4D3nWg00yM — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) February 16, 2021

