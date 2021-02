Share Now













FEB. 16, 2021

DEVELOPING: The Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron has just been fired, OANN reports. The election board cited Barron’s mishandling of the 2020 election and his decision to fire a whistleblower as the causes for his termination.

@OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) February 16, 2021

