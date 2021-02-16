Here Are the Three American Cities the Biden Admin Is Planning to Start Releasing Migrant In

Share Now













Feb. 16, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security will begin phase one of the Biden administration’s new open borders approach to immigration on Friday by releasing thousands of migrants in three American cities over a two-week period.

The plan stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration’s “Remain In Mexico” policy.

DHS will start releasing illegal aliens in San Diego, California; El Paso, Texas; and Brownsville, Texas, according to Breitbart and the Associated Press. An estimated 25,000 migrants will be let into the country during phase one.

Whether all of the aliens will be tested for COVID-19 remains to be seen. As Breitbart reported, DHS internal communications had no mention of testing, but AP reported Liz Lizamama, a spokeswoman for International Organization for Migration, said the organization will help with testing people before they enter the United States.

Share Now



















