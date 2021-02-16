Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton Want Minimum Wage Hike

Feb. 16, 2021
On Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney (UT-R) tweeted that he is joining forces with Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R) to raise the minimum wage.
Romney said, “Congress hasn’t raised the minimum wage in more than a decade, leaving many Americans behind. Our proposal gradually raises the minimum wage without costing jobs, setting it to increase automatically with inflation, and requires employers to verify the legal status of workers.”
The bill will prohibit businesses from hiring illegal aliens, Romney said.
Senator Cotton said the bill, “will go into effect after the pandemic has ended and include protections for small businesses.” He added, We have an obligation to protect our workers and fellow citizens. This common-sense proposal will give millions of Americans the raise they deserve.”
