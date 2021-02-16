Trump trashes Mitch McConnell in scathing letter — Says McConnell is a ‘dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’

Share Now













Feb. 16, 2021

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” President Trump wrote in a scathing letter on Tuesday.

The former President bashed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY-R), saying the Democrats play him like “fiddle.” Trump labeled McConnell’s agenda as “Beltway First” and blamed him for the GOP loses in the Georgia Senate races.

Trump wrote, “My only regret is that McConnell ‘begged’ for my strong support and endorsement” during the Kentucky Senate race. The former president said that without his endorsement, McConnell would have lost re-election. Trump also blasted McConnell for having cozy ties with China. “McConnell has no credibility on China because of his family substantial Chinese business holdings,” Trump said.

Trump ended his letter by calling McConnell a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.” Trump promised to back “primary rivals” who back America First, and said the country cannot let “third rate” politicians dictate America’s future.

Read Trump’s full statement below.

