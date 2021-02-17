BREAKING: FBI, U.S. attorney probing Cuomo administration on nursing home scandal

Share Now













Investigation is in its early stages; no allegations of wrongdoing have been made

ALBANY — The FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn have launched an investigation that is examining, at least in part, the actions of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s coronavirus task force in its handling of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the pandemic, the Times Union reports.

The Times Union reports the probe is being conducted by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is apparently in its early stages and is focusing on the work of some of the senior members of the governor’s task force, a source says.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, on Wednesday afternoon said he could not “confirm or deny” whether the office has initiated an investigation.

