CRAZY: Palm Beach Sends Cops To Woman’s House Over Post About Masks

Feb. 17, 2021

A Florida mother got a late-night knock on her door from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after making an anti-mask post with a friend on Facebook.

Angelique Contreras was left stunned when the officers showed up at her door in the middle of the night. She was even more shocked to find out the reason for their visit — a joking post on Facebook.

‘I stand for everyday Americans who are just trying to survive and put food on the table’

In a video posted online, Contreras confirmed with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office that cops were sent to her home because she quipped “thousands of masks” on a Facebook.

Contreras explained to America’s Voice News that she was replying to person who jokingly said he wanted to dump trash on a county commissioner’s lawn.

The comments came in response to the county commissioners’ decision to change a policy regarding the mask mandates. Contreras said she disagreed with the change and has been a vocal opponent of the county’s COVID edicts.

Contreras told American’s One Voice that she believes she’s being targeted by the county for her political beliefs. “I stand for everyday Americans who are just trying to survive and put food on the table,” Contreras said.

WATCH Contreras’s confrontation with the police.

