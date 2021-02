Share Now













Feb. 18, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C — At 12:00 p.m. (ET), the House Financial Services Committee will host a virtual hearing entitled, “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide.”

The congressional hearing will include: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and Reddit trader Keith Gill.

