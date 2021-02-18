covid EXPLICIT: California school board member mocks parents for wanting to open schools: ‘ They want their babysitters back’ By The Wiz on February 18, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now2.4K 1.9K102 4.4KShares Feb. 18, 2021 Watch these videos posted from a Oakley California School Board meeting. BREAKING: Oakley, CA school board members caught on tape mocking parents who desperately need their kids back in the classroom. “Are we alone?” one says. “Bitch, if you’re going to call me out, I’m going to f*** you up!” Another adds, “They want their babysitters back.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zMuFlqs4Gy— Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021 Here is the original video from a quick acting parent who recorded this. Derogatory comments start around min 4:50.https://t.co/Rj5YQrzcZH— Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 18, 2021 Share Now2.4K 1.9K 102 4.4KShares Related Categories: covid, News
