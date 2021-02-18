NEW: California School Board Resigns in Disgrace After Mocking Parents Who Pushed to Reopen Schools

Share Now





UPDATE 2/20/21:

Every member of a school board in Northern California resigned on Friday after a video revealed they mocked parents during a virtual public meeting about reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Brizendine, president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District, resigned with members Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito and Richie Masadas, Fox News reported.

Schools Superintendent Greg Hetrick described the comments as ‘truly inappropriate’ and issued an apology on Thursday.

Feb. 18, 2021

Oakley, CA school board members caught on tape mocking parents who were pushing to reopen schools.

Before the meeting began on Wednesday, several of the board members allegedly believed that no parents were on the call and proceeded to poke fun of them.

‘Are we alone?’ board member Kim Beede asked her colleagues, according to the Twitter account @ReopenCASchools, which obtained vision of the meeting.

When the other members replied that they were, Beede jokingly imitated herself threatening parents who had written letters about school re-openings.

‘B**ch, if you are going to call me out I am going to f**k you up! Sorry! That’s just me,’ Beede can be heard stating as the other board members laugh.

Brizendine then implied that some parents think of teachers as their personal babysitters.

Before the resignations were announced, Irate parents signed a Change.org petition calling for them to ‘resign immediately or be recalled’.

