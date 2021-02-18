Photos of Ted Cruz Fleeing to Cancun During Texas Disaster Spark Outrage

Share Now













‘Put Ted Cruz on the No Fly List!’

Feb. 18, 2021

UPDATE (2/18/19 1:30 PM ET): According to TMZ, Ted Cruz is currently headed back to Texas.

Photos of Ted Cruz surfaced on Twitter that purport to show the Texas Senator flying to Cancun, Mexico to escape the brutal cold and blackouts in his home state.

The images were shared thousands of times on Twitter on Wednesday night, while millions of Texas residents are currently without power and tens of thousands have no access to running water.

Fox’s Chad Pergram tweeted that his colleague, Paul Steinhauser, confirmed that the Texas senator was indeed in Cancun amid the crisis.

Colleague Paul Steinhauser confirms GOP TX Sen Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun amid the TX storm/power outages. GOP Source: “the photos speak for themselves” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 18, 2021

The photos of Cruz fleeing Texas raised bipartisan eyebrows and sparked mass outrage on the left.

Failed senate candidate Beto O’Rourke blasted Senator Cruz for “vacationing in Cancun while right now when people are literally freezing to death in [Texas].” On the opposite side of the isle, Jack Posobiec warned that Cruz’s vacationing decision could be “career-ending level.”

Posobiec later uploaded on Cruz. “Put Ted Cruz on the No Fly List,” he tweeted.

Put Ted Cruz on the No Fly List! — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 18, 2021

Twitter user @trx1000 posted images that appear to show a mask Ted Cruz in line at an airport, in an airplane, and in what appears to be a short-sleeved shirts. The accompanying text reveals the sentiment behind the shared images.

“Caught tonight! @TedCruz fleeing to CANCUN while home state freezes with no running water or electricity.” Mediaite has not yet been able to confirm the photos are what they claim to be.

Caught tonight! @TedCruz fleeing to CANCUN while his home state freezes with no running water or electricity



retweet pic.twitter.com/8jHzF4Qk0L — Make it Rain ☔️🎸 (@Trx1000) February 18, 2021

Share Now



















