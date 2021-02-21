covid Dr. Fauci says it’s “possible” that Americans will be wearing masks in 2022 By The Wiz on February 21, 2021 • ( 1 Comment ) Share Now Feb. 21, 2021 WATCH Dr. Fauci says that it's "possible" that Americans will be wearing masks in 2022."When it goes way down and the overwhelming majority of the people in the population are vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable in saying, you know, 'We need to pull back on the masks'" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Pyry7HlqnR— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 21, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: covid, News
John’s Hopkins doctor has said he expects herd immunity to be rewatched this April as cases have dropped 77%