Feb. 21, 2021

On Fox, LaraLeaTrump discusses former president Donald J. Trump’s 2024 plans: “He has told us to stay tuned and that it’s not over for him. He has indicated that he would probably be interested in running again in 2024,” she said.

On Fox, @LaraLeaTrump discusses Donald Trump's 2024 plans: "He has told us to stay tuned and that it's not over for him. He has indicated that he would probably be interested in running again in 2024."

