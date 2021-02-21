New poll finds nearly half of Republicans would leave the GOP to join a Trump party

Share Now













Nearly half of GOP voters say they would abandon the Republican party as it is currently stands and join a new party if former President Trump was its leader.

A Suffolk University-USA Today poll released on Sunday found that 46 percent of Republicans said they would abandon the GOP and join the Trump party if the former president decided to create one.

On the other and, only 27 percent said they would stay with the GOP, with the remainder indicating they would be undecided.

The Suffolk University-USA Today poll was taken among 1,000 Trump voters, identified from 2020 polls, between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

