Psaki dives for cover when asked about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal

Feb. 21, 2021

This is painful to watch.

Biden’s press secretary repeatedly dodges when asked by CNN’s Jon Karl if the President still believes that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo represents the “gold standard” of COVID-19 leadership.

VIDEO: DeBlasio Turns On Cuomo: ‘The bullying is nothing new’

