Psaki dives for cover when asked about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal

Share Now
Feb. 21, 2021
This is painful to watch.
Biden’s press secretary repeatedly dodges when asked by CNN’s Jon Karl if the President still believes that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo represents the “gold standard” of COVID-19 leadership.
Feb. 21, 2021
This is painful to watch.
Biden’s press secretary repeatedly dodges when asked by CNN’s Jon Karl if the President still believes that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo represents the “gold standard” of COVID-19 leadership.
Tell the Wiz what you think!