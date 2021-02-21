Psaki dives for cover when asked about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal

Share Now













Feb. 21, 2021

This is painful to watch.

Biden’s press secretary repeatedly dodges when asked by CNN’s Jon Karl if the President still believes that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo represents the “gold standard” of COVID-19 leadership.

WATCH

Biden’s press secretary repeatedly refuses to condemn Andrew Cuomo’s actions that led to the deaths of thousands of elderly New York nursing home residents. pic.twitter.com/0VPApRtUV2 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 21, 2021

