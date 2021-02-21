Republicans Censure Kinzinger In Landslide Vote

Share Now













Feb. 21, 2021

JOLIET, IL — The Will County Republican Party issued a press release Saturday evening announcing its central committee voted Thursday to censure the actions of Congressman Adam Kinzinger, the six-term Republican who represents the 16th district of Illinois, The Patch reports.

“Rep. Kinzinger’s feelings about former President Donald J. Trump is well known. We witnessed the support and then subsequent bashing of President Trump, after he refused to appoint Kinzinger as the Secretary of the Air Force,” the Will County’s GOP wrote.

“The last straw was Kinzinger’s unconstitutional impeachment support against Donald Trump that quickly escalated to attacks on other duly elected Republicans in the Senate and Trump supporters. The Congressman’s launching of a Political Action Committee (PAC) to go after conservative, patriot Republicans demonstrates he no longer represents the 9,000 plus voters in the Will County portion of the district that supported President Trump. He disregarded other elected Republican voters’ wishes across the United States in furtherance,” county GOP officials said.

“Our censure is a formal rebuke against his unilateral actions to raise money and attack over 74 million Americans and their elected Republican officials who supported Trump’s take-action and broker no BS attitude from the D.C. swamp.”

On Saturday night, Kinzinger retweeted the news of his censure and offered the following comments:

“The problem with your #censurefrenzy and your 76 million vote figure is that 82 million voted differently and we live in a country that respects that. Thanks for playing though.”

