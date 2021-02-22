Dr. Atlas: America’s health officials are peddling fear not facts

Share Now













Feb. 22, 2021

Dr. Scott W. Atlas joined Laura Ingraham on Fox to discuss America’s response to COVID-19. During the interview, Atlas decried health officials to continue to stress the “unknowns” and worst case scenario during media interviews.

Altas pointed out that the majority of COVID-19 stories airing in America have been “fear-invoking.” He told Ingraham these stories have taken a heavy toll on the country’s psyche.

“Over 70 percent of Americans say they will wear a mask after the pandemic is over,” he said. “That’s very frightening. We have a damaged American psyche, and it’s due to these public health officials that are just really not saying the real data, probably because they don’t want to admit they were so wrong,” Atlas remarked.

Watch the interview here.

