Florida official tells offices to disobey DeSantis order to lower flags in Limbaugh’s honor

2/22/2021

Tallahassee, Fla. – On Monday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) said that she will direct offices under her authority to disregard Gov. Ron DeStantis’s order to lower flags to half-staff to commemorate the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots. It is not a partisan political tool. Therefore, I will notify all state offices under my direction to disregard the Governor’s forthcoming order to lower flags for Mr. Limbaugh – because we will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry, and division,” Fried said in a statement.

“Lowering the flag should always reflect unity, not division, and raising our standards, not lowering them,” she added. “Our flags will remain flying high to celebrate the American values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for all.”

In a tweet, Fried said, “I will not lower the flags at my Department’s state offices for Rush Limbaugh. Lowering our flag should reflect unity, not division — and raising our standards, not lowering them.”

