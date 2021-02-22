JUST-IN: Dominion sues MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with billion dollar defamation case

Share Now













Photo credit: Gage Skidmore

2/22/21

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dominion Voting Systems is suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, in a massive $1.3 billion defamation suit.

The founder of MyPillow was named the defendant in a suit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court alleging that he harmed the company’s brand by tarnishing the integrity of its machines. Dominion asserts that Lindell pushed unproven claims that their machines were used to steal the November election from former president Trump.

“He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” reads the lawsuit. “But Lindell … sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”

“Instead of retracting his lies, Lindell—a multimillionaire with a nearly unlimited ability to broadcast his preferred messages on conservative media—whined that he was being ‘censored’ and ‘attacked’ and produced a ‘docu-movie’ featuring shady characters and fake documents sourced from dark corners of the internet,” the lawsuit continues.

Lindell told The Daily Beast last week that he hoped Dominion would sue him as it did Powell and Giuliani so that he could obtain evidence through discovery.

“That would so make my day because then they would have to go into discovery, and that would make my job a lot easier,” he said.

Share Now



















