Trump Issues Statement Following Supreme Court Case

Share Now













2/22/21

President vowed to fight on following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Manhattan District Attorney to enforce subpoenas for his tax records.

In a statement released on Monday, the former President said the New York prosecutor’s case “is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country,” referring to the Russia collusion hoax.

Trump said that “for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S.” He continued, “The new phenomenon of “headhunting” prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon—is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty. That’s what is done in third world countries.”

The former President denounced the Supreme Court for permitting prosecutors to engaged in a “fishing expedition” while hammering New York officials for focusing on political persecutions while crime runs rampant in the city.

Trump concluded by promising to “fight on” to victory.

Share Now



















