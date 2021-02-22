WATCH LIVE: Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing for attorney general

Share Now













Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general, is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing. In his opening statement, Garland says he will make civil rights, confronting “extremist attacks,” and upholding the independence of the Department of Justice some of his top priorities.

Monday’s hearing comes five years after Senate Republicans blocked Garland’s Supreme Court nomination without granting him a confirmation hearing. Garland was nominated by former President Barack Obama to fill the seat previously occupied by the late-Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

