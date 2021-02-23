Georgia election board invites Dominion to give presentation on election integrity

Share Now













‘We are looking forward to once again putting nonsensical rumors, like voting machines switching votes, to rest.’

ATLANA — The Georgia State Election Board announced they have invited Dominion Voting Systems to give a presentation on the “lessons learned” during the 2020 election cycle.

The board announced representatives from Dominion will join Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is the chairman of the board, for a webinar on Wednesday. In a statement, the board said the meeting provides an “opportunity to address some of the unverified rumors and rampant disinformation that remain regarding the November 2020 election.”

Raffensperger said, “I look forward to speaking with Dominion during the State Election Board meeting and clearing up any remaining questions that voters might have from November. We are looking forward to once again putting nonsensical rumors, like voting machines switching votes, to rest.”

