Georgia Senate Republicans Drop Absentee Ballot Reform Bill

2/23/2022

ATLANA — The Georgia Senate Republicans have dropped Senate Bill 241, which would have dramatically restricted absentee voting.

If passed, the bill would have required Georgians who wish to vote by absentee to meet certain requirements in order to do so. Currently, the state does not require voters to have a reason to vote absentee. Republican legislators have said the voting legislation is intended to help boost confidence in election security in Georgia.

While Senate Bill 241 was abandoned, the GOP-lead Senate did pass Senate Bill 67, which would require voters to submit a driver’s license number, state identification card number or a photocopy of an approved form of identification in order to vote absentee in the state. Senate Bill 67 now headed to the House for consideration.

In response to the news that Senate Bill 241 was dropped, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office issued a statement saying in part, “At the end of the day many of these bills are reactionary to a three month disinformation campaign that could have been prevented.”

