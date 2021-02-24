Texas Judge Blocks Biden’s Deportation Moratorium

Share Now













‘The 100-day pause will lead to a significant number of criminal aliens moving freely within and into Texas who otherwise would have been removed.’

Feb. 24, 2021

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden cannot enforce his pause on most deportations until further notice, a federal judge ruled late Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, agreed to issue a preliminary injunction that was requested by the state of Texas.

Tipton agreed with Texas officials who argued the state would incur financial costs from having to detain immigrants who otherwise would have been deported and from an increase in unaccompanied children requiring public education.

“The Court finds Texas has established by a preponderance of the evidence that it could reasonably expect a 100-day pause to lead to a significant number of criminal aliens and unaccompanied children moving freely within and into Texas who would otherwise be removed,” he wrote in his decision.

“The 100-day pause will lead to a significant number of criminal aliens moving freely within and into Texas who otherwise would have been removed. Criminal aliens and state offenders have a demonstrable propensity to recidivate. Therefore, the 100-day pause will cause Texas unanticipated detention facility costs,” he added.

A preliminary injunction prevents enforcement of President Biden’s edict until the case is resolved or until a superseding court order is issued.

