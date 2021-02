Share Now













2/24/2021

President Trump called into Fox to offer his support to Tiger Woods, who was injured in a car crash on Tuesday.

During the call, the former president said, “”Get better and get out there because we all miss him. We need Tiger, you know, when Tiger goes on the show, when he is in contention, which is often, the ratings are double & triple.”

WATCH

At the end of the interview, Trump tells @KatiePavlich what he'd say to Tiger if he were watching: "Get better & get out there, b/c we all miss him. We need Tiger, you know, when Tiger goes on the show, when he is in contention, which is often, the ratings are double & triple." pic.twitter.com/Y6g6K1dpoV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2021

Share Now