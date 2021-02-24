Voter ID Clears Missouri House

Share Now













JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill to require a photo ID to cast a regular ballot in Missouri is one step closer to becoming law after passing the state House earlier this week.

The bill sponsored by Rep. John Simmons (R-Washington) removes a provision to have a voter sign a sworn statement if they don’t have a photo identification in order to get a regular ballot.

“They expect voters to come to the poll, to identify themselves with secure, verifiable photo identification when they go to the polls. It’s a simple as that,” Simmons told KMOX.

But, St. Louis County Representative Shamed Dogan (D) argued the bill is a “poll tax” with people needing to spend money for a state identification card. He offered an amendment to have the state pay for IDs for those who could not afford one, but it was voted down.

The measure now heads to the Senate, where passage is expected.

