The ‘Count of Mar-a-Lago’ Plots His Return

President-elect Donald Trump walks to take his seat for the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Friday, January 20, 2017. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Feb. 25, 2021

According to multiple people familiar with former President Donald Trump’s current daily routine, Trump’s stated goal is to run for president again in 2024, CNN reports.

Of course, Trump has no incentive to rule out a 2024 run right now — keeping himself in the mix helps sustain his kingmaker status. Looking to flex on 2022, he hopes to prove to both critics and supporters that he is the GOP’s most effective leader.

Trump’s reported short-term goal includes watching his son Donald Trump Jr., the MAGA base’s mouthpiece, barnstorm his way across the country on behalf of Trump loyalists and supporters for midterms.

“Once 2022 kicks into high gear, expect Don (Trump Jr.) to be an extremely active presence on the campaign trail,” a person who works with Trump Jr. told CNN.

Donald Trump’s influence on the elections is becoming clearer by the day. Just Tuesday, former Sen. David Perdue (GA–R) announced that he will not launch a campaign, though he recently filed papers to do so. The decision follows on the heels of Perdue’s recent visit to Palm Beach, where he played golf with Trump, says a person familiar with the Georgia Republican’s schedule.

On Tuesday evening, according to The Washington Post, Trump held court with Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. The quest, say those familiar with the visits and calls of varying, was to feel out where the former President’s head is on the party’s future, and whether he feels inclined to assist or oppose a particular candidate.

Laurence Leamer, a part-time Palm Beach resident and author of two tell-alls about the area said,“…Trump’s bet when his campaign became serious was that the party would bend to him, he would not bend to the party. He was right.”

