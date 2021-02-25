Election WATCH: Tucker unloads on Biden bombing Syria By The Wiz on February 25, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now 2/25/2021 WATCH Tucker Reacting To Biden's Syria Strikes"The defense industry, permanent DC, now have their man back in the WH. That didn't take long. For 4 years they longed, more than maybe anything, for more pointless conflict in the Middle East. And just 36 days in, now they have it." pic.twitter.com/cD3AYFurCr— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 26, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!