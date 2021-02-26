Election

WATCH: Peaceful protestors confront CNN’s Jim Acosta at CPAC

By on ( 1 Comment )
Citizen journalist questioned Acosta about his fake news coverage

2/26/21


  1. Wow! The first guy is a hero to all who seek truth and honesty. The second video – difficult to hear – but woman in blue dress (is it okay to say woman?) I believe was also challenging Acosta. Way to go. You have courage and guts, and I need to learn from this when I go out in public each day.

