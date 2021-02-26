Election WATCH: Peaceful protestors confront CNN’s Jim Acosta at CPAC By The Wiz on February 26, 2021 • ( 1 Comment ) Share Now Citizen journalist questioned Acosta about his fake news coverage 2/26/21 Jim Acosta gets what he deserves at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/yICt2wfFCw— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 26, 2021 The crowd at CPAC surrounds CNN’s Jim Acosta chanting “CNN sucks” pic.twitter.com/j2yq54N321— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 26, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Election
Wow! The first guy is a hero to all who seek truth and honesty. The second video – difficult to hear – but woman in blue dress (is it okay to say woman?) I believe was also challenging Acosta. Way to go. You have courage and guts, and I need to learn from this when I go out in public each day.