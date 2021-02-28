Election Frontier Airlines Boots Jewish Couple For Baby Not Wearing Mask By The Wiz on February 28, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now 2/28/21 WATCH Disturbing incident the last hour on a @FlyFrontier flight as staff told a Hasidic couple to get off because their 18 month old had no mask. Applause is heard as the couple started leaving. Travels say on camera that the applause came from staff who also cheered that “we did it.” pic.twitter.com/rA2JQmI1tU— OJPAC (@OJPAC) March 1, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!