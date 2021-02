Share Now





Trump will give his first speech since leaving office

Feb. 28, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — Donald J. Trump will address CPAC on Sunday in his first public speech since leaving the White House in January. Watch live coverage of the speech from RSBN.

The former president is scheduled to give his remarks at about 3:30 EST.

WATCH HERE:

