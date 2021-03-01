BREAKING: Third Cuomo Accuser Comes Forward With Evidence of Sexual Harassment

Share Now













3/1/2021

ALBANY — A third woman has come forward with accusations that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her.

The woman, Anna Ruch, says the governor made her feel “confused and shocked and embarrassed” during a wedding event in September of 2019. Ruch, who is now 33, told The New York Times that it was the first time she met Cuomo.

Ruch says placed his hand on her lower back while at the wedding event. Ruch says Cuomo called her “aggressive” after she forcibly removed his hand from her back.

Ruch says Cuomo then placed both hands on her face and asked, “Can I kiss you?”

Breaking: A third woman has accused Cuomo of over-the-line behavior. Incredibly, a photographer caught the moment, and this look on her face: https://t.co/NnKCs1Y7WF pic.twitter.com/Smr4hNiKKp — Jodi Kantor (@jodikantor) March 2, 2021

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” Ruch said. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

Ruch provided The Times with a photograph of the encounter as well as text messages regarding the incident.

Share Now



















