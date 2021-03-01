Election EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Gives Interview Following CPAC Speech By The Wiz on March 1, 2021 • ( 1 Comment ) Share Now March 1, 2021 Former President Trump joined Fox to discuss his CPAC speech and how the Republican Party on ‘The Next Revolution.’ Share Now Related Categories: Election
How in earth could Steve Hilton talk with a straight face about 2024 when by then the rigging of the votes will be even bigger than in 2020?? I’m sick of hearing all the complaining about Biden and not hear a word about what should be done about it. It’s totally disgraceful!