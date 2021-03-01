Georgia House Passes Massive Election Reform Bill

Share Now













March 1, 2021

ATLANTA — A sweeping bill that restricts ballot drop boxes, requires ID for absentee voting and limits weekend early voting days has passed the Georgia House.

House Bill 531 passed 97-72, straight down party lines. The House took up the controversial bill right after lunch Monday.

This bill would do things like reduce the number of early voting days, require an ID to apply for an absentee ballot and would make it a misdemeanor to give voters food or drink in the voting line if they’re within 150 feet of a polling place.

Democrats insist the bill is nothing more than voter suppression created by Republicans.

“HB 531 is designed to begin to bring back the confidence of our voters back into our election system,” said state Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem.

The bill now advances to the state Senate for consideration.

